BJP vows to oust BJD govt in 2024

The three-day training workshop of BJP at Puri came to an end on Thursday with the party resolving to oust the BJD government in 2024.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day training workshop of BJP at Puri came to an end on Thursday with the party resolving to oust the BJD government in 2024. The party has prepared a road map for the 2024 elections after thorough deliberations on the political situation in the State and deficiencies in its organisation. It was decided to strengthen booth-level committees and highlight BJD government’s failure in addressing basic issues through agitations and political movements, said State BJP general secretary Gopal Mohapatra.

He said the next election will be between BJP and others in Odisha. Sundargarh MP Jual Oram said the party is focusing more on enhancing organisational strength to improve its performance in the next elections.“Although we had given a tough fight to the BJD in the last elections, we could not achieve our target of winning 120 plus seats. This time the party is working sincerely to ensure good performance,” Oram told reporters.

On the opening day of the training programme, Oram had asserted that the BJP will throw out the BJD government in the 2024 elections. Addressing the valedictory session of the camp, party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh exhorted the State leaders to complete the unfinished task assigned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the State.  

“There is no shortcut to success. There is no alternative to hard work. Every worker of the party has to work hard and contribute his/her might for achieving the set target,” Santhosh said. Addressing one of the four sessions, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and its positive impact on people especially the poor and the marginalised during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

