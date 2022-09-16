Students stage stir over corporal punishment in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Students of Korukonda’s Swami Shivananda Government High School sat on dharna over corporal punishment by a physical education teacher (PET).

The students alleged that the teacher, after entering the classroom on Tuesday, noticed her name written on one of the benches and began blaming a student for it. Despite the latter’s denial, she allegedly started beating him up.

Even after the students took the matter to the school headmaster, no action was taken against the accused following which the pupils sat on dharna in front of the school on Wednesday demanding action against the teacher.

Block education officer Ashok Ranjan Mali reached the spot and asked the students to call off the stir further assuring them of taking action against the accused.

