Home States Odisha

Between Hirakud dam and climate change, spillway plan stutters

That was the reason Central Water Commission (CWC) had recommended construction of additional spillways to protect world’s longest earthen dam.

Published: 17th September 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam.

Hirakud dam (File photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Depleted water holding capacity of Hirakud Dam reservoir and extreme rainfall events induced by climate change can present an unprecedented challenge of flood management in Mahanadi river, if the medium level flood of August was any indication. Dam safety is a whole different issue in such a scenario.

That was the reason Central Water Commission (CWC) had recommended construction of additional spillways to protect world’s longest earthen dam. Yet, the first of the two proposed spillways is yet to get off ground; or rather far from it.

Construction work of the left spillway under the World Bank (WB)-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) was left mid-way due to displacement issues.  It was being carried out by a joint venture of Tata Projects Limited and Turkey-based AGE Group.

Sources said, after the Tata-AGE JV backed out of the `369 crore WB-funded project in 2020, the State government cancelled the work contract and decided to construct the additional spillway with its own funding through Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC). Subsequently, the project was also dropped from DRIP.

The estimated cost of the single spillway has now been revised to `786 crore. The project involves rehabilitation of 716 households and 1429 families which was the bone of contention behind the delay in carrying out the work.

While the JV has moved the tribunal against cancellation of work contract alleging delay in handing over of land for the project by the government, officials in Water Resources department said the firms withdrew after realising the bid amount was too less.

The spillway is critical to Hirakud’s health because it can decrease load of water on the dam in case the reservoir reaches a peak maximum flood (PMF) level caused by extreme precipitation events.As per available data, the CWC had reviewed the inflow design flood and pegged PMF at 69,632 cubic metre/sec (24.5 lakh cusec) in 1997. Against it, the existing total discharge capacity stands at 42,450 cubic metre/sec (15 lakh cusec) but effective discharge is about 36,806 cubic metre/sec (13 lakh cusec) due to operational constraint of few gates.This effectively means, in case of extreme rainfall events, the dam will have to grapple with management of about 12 lakh cusec flood water per second.

Hirakud dam safety spillway plan stutters

Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg said construction of additional spillways is priority of the government. “The work will start soon once the revised estimate gets Finance department’s nod,” she told The New Indian Express. Recently, the dam safety division had alerted Hirakud dam authorities about cracks in gate operation gallery and suggested drone based inspection for frequent monitoring of seepage quantity and further study of foundation gallery, gate shaft and sluice barrels.

Though survey was to be taken up at least once in every five years, it pointed out, no fresh survey for mapping of new cracks and checking status of old cracks has been undertaken since 1999. Chief Engineer of Mahanadi basin Anand Chandra Sahu said, revised estimate for the first additional spillway is in the final stage of approval. “Since the revised estimate is more than 15 per cent of the primary estimate, the Finance department sought some clarifications, which we submitted recently. Hopefully, the OCC will soon get the administrative and financial approvals soon,” he said.

VARANASI CAPITAl
With India taking over SCO’s rotating Presidency, all member states endorsed Varanasi as the first-ever tourist and cultural capital of the grouping for the year 2022-23

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp