Odia students win INSPIRE awards for innovation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two students from Odisha have won the 9th national-level exhibition and project competition (NLEPC), organised recently by the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST). Kalyani Sahoo, a Class-X student of Deoli Nodal High School in Murhapalli block of Bargarh district, and Sreyansh Vikas Mishra, a student of SAI International School, received the prestigious INSPIRE Awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge) from Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh at New Delhi on Friday.

Kalyani’s project was a ‘hitech bed’ meant for patients and elderly people. The bed can be easily operated and has the provision of an automatic basin. The bed can be operated with the help of LDR sensors in case of power outage. Sreyansh’s project was Novel Ergonomics for Neck, an easy and affordable solution for neck discomfort. The INSPIRE Awards - MANAK is a flagship scheme jointly implemented by the Department of Science and Technology and the National Innovation Foundation. A total of 556 students participated in the event to showcase their innovative projects.

