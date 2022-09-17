Home States Odisha

Odia students win INSPIRE awards for innovation

Kalyani’s project was a ‘hitech bed’ meant for patients and elderly people.

Published: 17th September 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two students from Odisha have won the 9th national-level exhibition and project competition (NLEPC), organised recently by the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST). Kalyani Sahoo, a Class-X student of Deoli Nodal High School in Murhapalli block of Bargarh district, and Sreyansh Vikas Mishra, a student of SAI International School, received the prestigious INSPIRE Awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge) from Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh at New Delhi on Friday.

Kalyani’s project was a ‘hitech bed’ meant for patients and elderly people. The bed can be easily operated and has the provision of an automatic basin. The bed can be operated with the help of LDR sensors in case of power outage. Sreyansh’s project was Novel Ergonomics for Neck, an easy and affordable solution for neck discomfort. The INSPIRE Awards - MANAK is a flagship scheme jointly implemented by the Department of Science and Technology and the National Innovation Foundation. A total of 556 students participated in the event to showcase their innovative projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INSPIRE Awards NLEPC DST
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp