Three dead human fetuses found floating in a pond of Indipur village

Three dead human fetuses floating in a pond of Indipur village, five kilometers from Dhenkanal town on Friday has created a sense of unease and shock in the district.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Three dead human fetuses floating in a pond of Indipur village, five kilometers from Dhenkanal town on Friday has created a sense of unease and shock in the district. Dhenkanal Sadar police rushed to the spot and seized the three. After locating the floating fetuses, the villagers informed police.

Kunja Bihari Sahota, a villager said, in the morning when he went to the pond he was aghast to see three fetuses floating. “Someone must have sneaked in the night and done this nuisance. It is highly condemnable that people can indulge in such inhuman act before a child is born,” he said.
After being informed, Dhenkanal Sadar police rushed to the spot and seized the three fetuses for postmortem and launched an investigation.

“We got the information from the villagers at 9 am on Friday and rushed to the spot immediately. We have seized the fetuses and sent for postmortem. It couldn’t be ascertained whether the fetuses were male or female. We have launched an investigation and asked ASHAs in the area to find details from pregnant women’s list,” said IIC of Dhenkanal Sadar Police station Pradeep Nayak.

It may be noted that illegal termination of pregnancy is happening dime a dozen in Dhenkanal town and periphery in nexus with nursing homes. The incident is all the more surprising as there are no nursing homes or hospitals nearby.

