Home States Odisha

Deputy leader of opposition and Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi passes away

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty said Sethi was infected by Covid twice and understanding dialysis for a long time.

Published: 19th September 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi (Photo | @bsethibjp/twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment in AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 62.

The two-time legislator, a resident of Mangarajpur village under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district, suffering from chronic renal problems was hospitalised in the second week of August after a brain stroke.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty said Sethi was infected by Covid twice and understanding dialysis for a long time.

According to AIIMS sources, Sethi was suffering from multiple ailments. He was kept in AIIMS ICU for nearly a month but was shifted to the ward two days back after his condition improved.

However, his life could not be saved despite the best efforts by the hospital, said a doctor treating him.

Active in student politics, Sethi was first elected from Chandbali in 2000 and then from Dhamnagar in 2019. He was deputy leader of the opposition in the
assembly.

Known for his poetic talent and straightforward approach, Sethi had qualified for the Odisha Public Service Commission twice. He, however, shunned state administrative service for politics.

Sethi dabbled in journalism for a brief period as a sub-editor in a vernacular daily Bishesh Khabar published from Bhadrak.

Highly appreciated for his quality debate in the Assembly, Sethi had endeared his opponents for his poetic expression and strong arguments on public issues.

As the news of Sethi’s demise broke, tributes and condolences started pouring in. Noted personalities from all walks of life visited the hospital to pay their last respect.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among others condoled the death of Sethi, who is survived by his widow, a son and a daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishnu Charan Sethi AIIMS Bhubaneswar Samir Mohanty
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp