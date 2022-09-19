Home States Odisha

DHE raps OSIC over poor work, scraps orders

However, during subsequent review of performance it was found that the corporation neither has a system in place to attend regular maintenance work nor the capacity to take up any urgent repair.

Published: 19th September 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major embarrassment for Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) Limited, the Higher Education department (DHE) has decided not to award any work to the entity, a wholly owned corporation of the State Government, over its poor performance.

The department has even ordered quality check of one its classroom renovation projects in SCS Autonomous College, Puri by the OCAC. It has also scrapped administrative approval given to several other existing projects.  

Officials said the OSIC in 2020 had proposed allocation work of government colleges to it citing that it has a dedicated construction wing comprising a superintending engineer, an executive engineer and other engineers and supervisors to take up such tasks.

Accordingly, the civil, PH and electrical infrastructure work of six prominent colleges -- BJB and Rajdhani in Bhubaneswar, SB Women’s and JKBK College in Cuttack and SCS Autonomous and Govt Women’s College in Puri were awarded to the corporation. The corporation was reportedly made the sole executing agency of infrastructure work in the colleges.

However, during subsequent review of performance it was found that the corporation neither has a system in place to attend regular maintenance work nor the capacity to take up any urgent repair.The SCS Autonomous College Puri informed the DHE that OSIC left the renovation work of smart classroom unfinished and the work was not done as per specification.

Rajdhani College also requested the department to assign some of the construction and renovation work to the R&B division instead of OSIC because of ‘inordinate delay’ on its part. The department has now scrapped the work order given to OSICL for construction of a boundary wall of SCS Talabani campus and construction works of Rajdhani college.

The ongoing construction of high-rises (hostels) in BJB College will also be referred to the Works department. Meanwhile, out of Rs 19.98 crore approved, the corporation has, in fact, submitted utilisation certificate for  Rs 17.54 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha OSIC Odisha Small Industries
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp