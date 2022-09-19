Dilip Tirkey files nomination for Hockey India president

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Hockey India (HI) president.After filing his nomination, Tirkey said he will strive to take the sport to greater heights. “Submitted my nomination for the post of president, Hockey India with the blessings of all. I am committed to take Indian hockey to new heights,” he said in a social media post.“Whatever I got in my life that is because of hockey, now it’s my turn to pay back to Indian hockey,” Tirkey told The New Indian Express.

Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the Federation of International Hockey had advised HI to hold its election as soon as possible. “The election is going to be held on October 1, 2022. I am confident that other state units of our country will come forward to support me for the overall development of the sport,” said Tirkey. Former electoral officer in the Bihar government, Ajay Nayak had been appointed as the returning officer for the polls. Sunday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

The 44-year-old Tirkey has been a Rajya Sabha member and also held posts as chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. Currently, he is the chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council. Tirkey was a member of the Indian teams that won gold and silver in the 1998 Bangkok and 2012 Busan Asian Games respectively. Besides, he won two gold medals in 2003 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur and 2007 in Chennai and also a bronze in 1999.

