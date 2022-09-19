Home States Odisha

Dilip Tirkey files nomination for Hockey India president

Former electoral officer in the Bihar government, Ajay Nayak had been appointed as the returning officer for the polls.

Published: 19th September 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Hockey India (HI) president.After filing his nomination, Tirkey said he will strive to take the sport to greater heights. “Submitted my nomination for the post of president, Hockey India with the blessings of all. I am committed to take Indian hockey to new heights,” he said in a social media post.“Whatever I got in my life that is because of hockey, now it’s my turn to pay back to Indian hockey,” Tirkey told The New Indian Express.

Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the Federation of International Hockey had advised HI to hold its election as soon as possible.  “The election is going to be held on October 1, 2022. I am confident that other state units of our country will come forward to support me for the overall development of the sport,” said Tirkey.  Former electoral officer in the Bihar government, Ajay Nayak had been appointed as the returning officer for the polls. Sunday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

The 44-year-old Tirkey has been a Rajya Sabha member and also held posts as chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. Currently, he is the chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council. Tirkey was a member of the Indian teams that won gold and silver in the 1998 Bangkok and 2012 Busan Asian Games respectively. Besides, he won two gold medals in 2003 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur and 2007 in Chennai and also a bronze in 1999.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp