Home States Odisha

OPCC pushes for Rahul or Sonia at the helm

Discussion was also held on an alternative scenario where somebody not chosen by the Gandhi family wanted to contest.

Published: 19th September 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the ongoing debate over election of Congress president, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday pressed for all out efforts to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take up the post. If he still is not ready, present party chief Sonia Gandhi should continue, the State Congress unit emphasised.

While passing a unanimous resolution in the presence of Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) of the Congress Niroj Dangi authorising the Congress president to nominate all office-bearers and AICC members including the State president, the OPCC members reposed faith on either Rahul or Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

Even as no specific resolution was passed, the meeting discussed three options on the issue of the party president. The first was that former president Rahul Gandhi should be persuaded to take up the post, or else, the present party chief Sonia Gandhi should continue.

If there will be any opposition in view of the ongoing debate that the post should go to a non-Gandhi family member, the leaders felt that somebody chosen by the Gandhi family should be elected.Discussion was also held on an alternative scenario where somebody not chosen by the Gandhi family wanted to contest.

“Then election will be held and as Gandhi family supporters are in a majority in the electoral roll, the selected candidate will only be elected,” PCC sources said.Talking to this paper, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak pitched for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president. “He will be the best person to take over from Sonia Gandhi to continue her good work,” he added.

Sources in the party maintained that even if a non-Gandhi person takes over as the party president, workers will look up to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for leadership. Besides, the experiment of non-Gandhi family member as president has failed in the past, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Congress Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp