Three excise staff among seven arrested for ganja smuggling

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Pottangi police arrested seven persons including three excise personnel of Koraput for their alleged involvement in ganja smuggling from near Sunki border here on Sunday.

The accused are Prakash Bhel (29) of Rajasthan, Raj Kumar Chetty (29), Dhiraj Kumar Turuk (34), Golak Bihari Bagh (32 ), all from Koraput besides excise assistant sub-inspector Auropalak Das (42) and constables Trilochan Ray Chetty and R Venketesh. Around 804 kg ganja, a truck, one MUV, eight mobile phones and four ATM cards were seized from their possession.

The seven accused with the seized ganja

Sources said the ganja smugglers had concealed the contraband in a truck bearing registration number RJ06 GA9651. A police team intercepted the vehicle near Jadimadili village along Sunki border.

Police became suspicious when the truck driver fled. Apart from apprehending the truck helper, another six persons inside an MUV escorting the truck were detained. On being informed, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sunabeda Manoj Behera and IICs of Pottangi, Semiliguda and Damanjodi rushed to the spot for investigation.

Both the vehicles and the seven persons were taken to Sunki police station. Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli said during investigation, it was found that the ganja was being smuggled from Koraput to Andhra Pradesh. The three excise staffers were escorting the ganja-carrying truck to ensure its smooth passage through the border. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

