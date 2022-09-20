Mishap-prone hanging bridge will not be closed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Residents of more than 30 villages in Rayagada district heaved a sigh of relief after the administration revoked its decision to close the mishap-prone hanging bridge over Nagavali river.

The district administration had decided to close the bridge for public till its renovation following a spate of fatal mishaps involving tourists at the site.

The 151-metre-long suspension bridge connecting Chekaguda area of Rayagada town with Mariguda village, is suspended at a height of over 33 metre above Nagavali through cantilever technology. It was constructed in 2011 and opened for public in 2012.

Before the bridge came up, over 30,000 people of 30 villages in Karubai, Bada Alubadi, Baisingh, Dangaladi, Durgapadu, Mirabali, Tala Alubadi and Erukubadi panchayats had to travel over 20 km to reach Rayagada town. The bridge reduced the distance to merely 5 km. As Chekaguda is surrounded by scenic spots including the shrine of Maa Majhighariani, the presiding deity of the district, the bridge became a major attraction for tourists. With the rise in tourist footfall, the number of mishaps near the bridge too increased.

As the Nagavali riverbank is full of sharp and slippery boulders, the administration had installed caution signs warning tourists not to alight from the bridge to take bath in the river. But tourists rarely paid any heed to the warning and often met with accidents while taking selfies on the bridge and bathing in the river.

Sources said at least 30 persons, mostly tourists, have died due to drowning in the river while taking bath in the last five years. Besides, 25 persons have been rescued from the river. In the last one moth, two minor boys, a tourist and a local died of drowning at the spot.

Following the death of the two minors, the district administration decided to close the bridge. However, villagers resorted to agitation protesting the decision. On Sunday, locals staged demonstration near the bridge and threatened to launch a mass protest. Due to the public demand, the administration revoked its decision.

Executive engineer, Public Works Simadri Nayak said safety measures including fixing of iron nets on both sides of the bridge will be put in place. But the bridge will be closed for a few days when the repair works will be carried out. Nayak further said a mini park will be created near the bridge. Security arrangement will also be made for tourists.

