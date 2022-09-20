Odisha: One killed, four hurt in lightning

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BHAWANIPATNA: A fisherman was killed by lightning in Mayurbhanj’s Bisoi area on Monday morning. He was identified as Kusal Marandi (35) of Handifota village within Bisoi police limits.

Sources Kusal had gone to a water body to catch fish when he was hit by a lightning strike. He died instantly. Locals spotted his body floating in the water and informed police.

In Kalahandi, four women sustained injuries after being hit by lightning at Bhatapada village on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna on Sunday evening. Sources said the women were working in a cotton field when it started to rain. They took shelter under a nearby tree but were hit by a lightning strike.

