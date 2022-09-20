Home States Odisha

Odisha SDPO transferred for under-reporting seized cash

Published: 20th September 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Kantabanji sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Hrusikesh Meher, accused of under-reporting of cash, seized during a raid at a lodge in Kantabanji, was transferred to the district police headquarters on Monday. 

On Thursday, a team led by Meher, during a raid on Shree Annapurna Lodge in Kantabanji, arrested seven persons from Andhra Pradesh for gambling and seized Rs 58 lakh from them. While the police claimed the accused were involved in gambling, locals said they are ‘dadan sardars’ from Andhra Pradesh who visit the district every year to hire bonded labourers through local brokers and middlemen.

It was alleged that the amount seized by the team was more than what was reported. After receiving the allegations, SP Kusalkar Nitin directed Additional SP Suresh Naik to conduct an inquiry. During re-counting of the money seized from the lodge, an additional Rs 13 lakh was found from Kantabanji police station. Two of Meher’s friends, Rajesh Verma and Sisir Agarwal along with three middlemen too were questioned during the probe. 

Meanwhile, Meher said he is being targeted by some people. “The money was not recovered from me. I have no idea about the seized amount,” he said. The SP said probe into the matter is on and more details will emerge later. 

