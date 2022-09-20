Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court seeks timeline for seized vehicles disposal 

The Orissa High Court on Monday sought from the State police an affidavit and time-bound plan to deal with the disposal of seized vehicles that are overcrowding police stations.

Published: 20th September 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Monday sought from the State police an affidavit and time-bound plan to deal with the disposal of seized vehicles that are overcrowding police stations. The court was hearing a PIL expressing concern over vehicles lying dumped outside various police stations in the State.

An affidavit filed by an Additional Superintendent of Police, CID, Crime Branch stated that there were 22,709 seized vehicles at different police stations whose ownership had been ascertained. Of them 4,695 vehicles had been released.

There were in total 3,146 unclaimed vehicles, of them 190 were disposed of and the remaining 2,956 vehicles are still awaiting disposal, the affidavit said. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said, “The affidavit is not specific on the timeline for disposal of either the seized vehicles or unclaimed vehicles. A more detailed affidavit is called for from the police.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp