Orissa High Court seeks timeline for seized vehicles disposal 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday sought from the State police an affidavit and time-bound plan to deal with the disposal of seized vehicles that are overcrowding police stations. The court was hearing a PIL expressing concern over vehicles lying dumped outside various police stations in the State.

An affidavit filed by an Additional Superintendent of Police, CID, Crime Branch stated that there were 22,709 seized vehicles at different police stations whose ownership had been ascertained. Of them 4,695 vehicles had been released.

There were in total 3,146 unclaimed vehicles, of them 190 were disposed of and the remaining 2,956 vehicles are still awaiting disposal, the affidavit said. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said, “The affidavit is not specific on the timeline for disposal of either the seized vehicles or unclaimed vehicles. A more detailed affidavit is called for from the police.”

