Home States Odisha

30 villagers booked for gherao bid on Odisha collector

Sources said due to sand mining, locals apprehend that the river may change its course and devour their village which comes under Gunupur municipality.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers trying to gherao Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Tension prevailed at Katuru in Rayagada’s Gunupur on Tuesday after police registered cases against at least 30 villagers for trying to gherao district Collector Swadha Dev Singh. Opposing sand mining on Vansadhara river bed, villagers on Monday had surrounded Singh who had gone to Gunupur to attend grievance cell at the Deputy Collector’s office.

Sources said due to sand mining, locals apprehend that the river may change its course and devour their village which comes under Gunupur municipality. Earlier, villagers had prevented lifting of sand from the banks of Vansadhara. On getting complaints from the mining lease holders, revenue officials reached the village and advised locals to take up the matter with the district Collector. 

Accordingly, a large number of villagers including women went to the Deputy Collector’s office at Gunupur. When Singh arrived, they stopped her on way and aired their grievance. When they tried to surround her, police personnel present at the spot forcibly dispersed them. 

The irate villagers then entered into a scuffle with the cops. Later, the locals staged dharna in front of the Deputy Collector’s office when Singh was attending the grievance cell. On Tuesday, police registered cases against 30 villagers on the charge of obstructing government officials from performing their duty. Sources said apprehending arrest, villagers are in a state of panic.

Collector Singh said all the prescribed guidelines were followed during sanction of lease for sand mining on Vansadhara river bed. “The allegation of sand mafia being active in the area is not true. As the villagers have some issues with sand mining, we will take up the matter for hearing soon,” she said adding, unlawful activities will not be tolerated.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swadha Dev Singh Odisha collector gherao
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp