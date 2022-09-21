CSM Tech signs climate pledge

Home States Odisha

The company is the seventh Indian firm and the first from Odisha to be the signatory to the pledge.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A leading IT consulting firm CSM Tech with a business footprint in Africa, US and Dubai, has joined the league of 376 signatories to have signed the Climate Pledge for achieving a net-zero world by 2040.

The company is the seventh Indian firm and the first from Odisha to be the signatory to the pledge. The companies have pledged to protect the planet and invest efforts for a green, sustainable future. Founder and CEO of CSM Tech Priyadarshi Nanu Pany said,

“We are delighted to have joined the Climate Pledge alongside some of the most responsible organizations worldwide. The pledge will spur us to reinvigorate our efforts for a greener, sustainable earth.” The IT firm, he said, has been advocating the use of Clean Tech through disruptive solutions and will continue to stay invested in this journey of sustainable disruption. CSM Tech has already been listed as a participant in the Climate Neutral Now initiative of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCC).

