Investiture ceremony of Future School in Bhubaneswar

The investiture ceremony of Future Bhubaneswar School for the academic year 2022-23 was held on the school campus here recently.

Published: 21st September 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The investiture ceremony of Future Bhubaneswar School for the academic year 2022-23 was held on the school campus here recently. In a symbolic function, the office-bearers received their charges by from the seniors and took oath to keep alive the traditions of the institution. 

The elected Leaders’ profiles were read out to the audience. They were conferred with badges and sashes by Principal Mathew Thomas and Vice Principal Nita Patnaik. The students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto in high esteem. 

Principal Thomas exhorted the outgoing students to keep intact the ethos they have internalised from their alma mater and be the flag-bearers of Future Bhubaneswar School. 

