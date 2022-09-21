Home States Odisha

Odisha man thrashes brother to death over studies

Published: 21st September 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth allegedly died here after being hit by an aluminium stick by his elder brother over negligence in studies.

Raj Mohan Senapati was pursuing BEd in the Capital City and living with his friends in a mess at Baramunda. His elder brother Biswa Mohan Senapati (26), an MBA, was also living in Nuasahi area of Nayapalli and preparing for competitive exams. Police sources said after finding that Raj Mohan was not paying attention to his studies, Biswa Mohan had called him to his place on Monday. He allegedly slapped and beat him up with an aluminum stick causing injuries.

The injured Raj Mohan called his friends, who took him to their mess. As his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the Capital hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. During investigation, police found injury marks on the victim’s body. “The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under section 302 of IPC,” said Nayapalli inspector-in-charge Biswaranjan Sahoo. The siblings were from Itamati area of Nayagarh district. Their father is an ME School teacher.

