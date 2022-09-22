Disaster management capacity in Odisha gets Rs 400 crore boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the changing climate conditions, the government on Wednesday decided to further strengthen the disaster management capacity of the State by extending latest equipment and intensive training to the frontline organisations like ODRAF and fire service units.

The State executive committee under Disaster Management Act which met here under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was informed that around Rs 400 crore will be required for further improvement of the disaster management system, and empowering the frontline unit engaged in mitigating impact of the disasters.

The proposal for Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) was discussed in the meeting. It was decided that a quick PDNA for the recent heavy rains and floods would be conducted. After proper assessment of the needs, additional support would be mobilised for long term recovery, reconstruction, recovery and future damage reduction.

Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena apprised the meeting that PDNA would be conducted in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority and National Institute of Disaster Management.

He said sectors like housing and resettlement, protection of civic amenities including the health and educational infrastructure, drinking water, local critical infrastructure needs like roads and bridges will be the major components for PDNA. The Chief Secretary directed OSDMA to complete PDNA in about a month.

Jena asked departments concerned to submit utilisation certificates against the SRC grants already released to them for relief, repair, restoration and distribution of various assistance to the people.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department was asked to identify flood prone villages having insufficient flood and cyclone shelters and build more flood shelters in those areas.It was also decided to strengthen and heighten the flood embankments in the vulnerable areas like Bari, Dhamnagar, Gop and other riverside villages as a permanent measure.

