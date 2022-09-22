Home States Odisha

Disaster management capacity in Odisha gets Rs 400 crore boost

The Revenue and Disaster Management department was asked to identify flood prone villages having insufficient flood and cyclone shelters and build more flood shelters in those areas.

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the changing climate conditions, the government on Wednesday decided to further strengthen the disaster management capacity of the State by extending latest equipment and intensive training to the frontline organisations like ODRAF and fire service units.

The State executive committee under Disaster Management Act which met here under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was informed that around Rs 400 crore will be required for further improvement of the disaster management system, and empowering the frontline unit engaged in mitigating impact of the disasters.

The proposal for Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) was discussed in the meeting. It was decided that a quick PDNA for the recent heavy rains and floods would be conducted. After proper assessment of the needs, additional support would be mobilised for long term recovery, reconstruction, recovery and future damage reduction.

Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena apprised the meeting that PDNA would be conducted in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority and National Institute of Disaster Management.

He said sectors like housing and resettlement, protection of civic amenities including the health and educational infrastructure, drinking water, local critical infrastructure needs like roads and bridges will be the major components for PDNA. The Chief Secretary directed OSDMA to complete PDNA in about a month.

Jena asked departments concerned to submit utilisation certificates against the SRC grants already released to them for relief, repair, restoration and distribution of various assistance to the people.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department was asked to identify flood prone villages having insufficient flood and cyclone shelters and build more flood shelters in those areas.It was also decided to strengthen and heighten the flood embankments in the vulnerable areas like Bari, Dhamnagar, Gop and other riverside villages as a permanent measure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disaster management Suresh Chandra Mahapatra ODRAF Odisha
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp