Home States Odisha

Five held for diesel theft in Odisha

Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly stealing diesel from a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) depot in Paradip.

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

A Hindustan Petroleum outlet, image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly stealing diesel from a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) depot in Paradip. Sources said the accused, Alok Kumar Swain, Rustam Alli, Rahamal Alli, Pradyumna Kumar Pradhan and Santosh Nayak used to steal diesel from the depot by tampering with the meter wire of tankers. The staff of the depot, after detecting the theft had informed their higher authorities on September 15. Later, the authorities, during probe found that around 500 litre diesel was stolen from the depot. 

Deputy general manager (installation) HPCL terminal, Paradip Benudhar Sethy lodged an FIR with Paradip Model police basing on which a case was registered and the accused nabbed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HPCL diesel diesel theft Odisha
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp