Five held for diesel theft in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly stealing diesel from a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) depot in Paradip. Sources said the accused, Alok Kumar Swain, Rustam Alli, Rahamal Alli, Pradyumna Kumar Pradhan and Santosh Nayak used to steal diesel from the depot by tampering with the meter wire of tankers. The staff of the depot, after detecting the theft had informed their higher authorities on September 15. Later, the authorities, during probe found that around 500 litre diesel was stolen from the depot.

Deputy general manager (installation) HPCL terminal, Paradip Benudhar Sethy lodged an FIR with Paradip Model police basing on which a case was registered and the accused nabbed.

