Odisha to tweak OMHS rules to tackle specialists’ crisis

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After allowing medical graduates from other states to join public health facilities, the State government is all set to tweak the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Rules, 2017 to permit direct recruitment of specialists with an enhanced pay package.

The move is expected to tackle the crisis arising out of acute shortage of specialist doctors in the State. More than 1,200 posts of specialists are lying vacant, severely impacting health services in remote areas. Of the sanctioned 2,708 posts of specialists, around 1,500 are in position.

As per the existing rules and regulations, both fresh MBBS pass-outs and post graduate doctors, if recruited against base level posts, get the same salary and perks. Despite the specialisation of two years, there is no difference in salary and perks prescribed for PG doctors which is why many prefer not to join the state cadre.

A senior Health official said the State government is planning to recruit specialists at base level posts with higher salary and additional perks. “Normally, we get specialists after MBBS doctors pursue post graduation or get promotion. But when recruited at basic level, both get the same salary prescribed for base level posts,” he said.

The Health and Family Welfare department has constituted a high level committee to examine the process of recruitment of specialists in other states and suggest modifications to be made in the cadre rules. They will also advise on the salary and other perks to be prescribed for the directly recruited specialists.

The Committee headed by Managing Director of National Health Mission comprises Special Secretary (medical services), Director of Medical Education and Training, Director of Health Services and Director of Public Health as members.

“Once the seven-member panel suggests the changes, the OMHS Rules, 2017 will be amended to induct specialists into the cadre. We hope the specialists will join the State cadre if given adequate compensation as compared to other states,” the official added. This move will need the State Cabinet’s nod.

In 2020, the State government had amended rules to lure doctors from other states. For the first time, it had allowed medical graduates from out side Odisha to join medical services in order to fill up the large-scale vacancies in the public health facilities here.

BHUBANESWAR: After allowing medical graduates from other states to join public health facilities, the State government is all set to tweak the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Rules, 2017 to permit direct recruitment of specialists with an enhanced pay package. The move is expected to tackle the crisis arising out of acute shortage of specialist doctors in the State. More than 1,200 posts of specialists are lying vacant, severely impacting health services in remote areas. Of the sanctioned 2,708 posts of specialists, around 1,500 are in position. As per the existing rules and regulations, both fresh MBBS pass-outs and post graduate doctors, if recruited against base level posts, get the same salary and perks. Despite the specialisation of two years, there is no difference in salary and perks prescribed for PG doctors which is why many prefer not to join the state cadre. A senior Health official said the State government is planning to recruit specialists at base level posts with higher salary and additional perks. “Normally, we get specialists after MBBS doctors pursue post graduation or get promotion. But when recruited at basic level, both get the same salary prescribed for base level posts,” he said. The Health and Family Welfare department has constituted a high level committee to examine the process of recruitment of specialists in other states and suggest modifications to be made in the cadre rules. They will also advise on the salary and other perks to be prescribed for the directly recruited specialists. The Committee headed by Managing Director of National Health Mission comprises Special Secretary (medical services), Director of Medical Education and Training, Director of Health Services and Director of Public Health as members. “Once the seven-member panel suggests the changes, the OMHS Rules, 2017 will be amended to induct specialists into the cadre. We hope the specialists will join the State cadre if given adequate compensation as compared to other states,” the official added. This move will need the State Cabinet’s nod. In 2020, the State government had amended rules to lure doctors from other states. For the first time, it had allowed medical graduates from out side Odisha to join medical services in order to fill up the large-scale vacancies in the public health facilities here.