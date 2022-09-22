Home States Odisha

Odisha to tweak OMHS rules to tackle specialists’ crisis

A senior Health official said the State government is planning to recruit specialists at base level posts with higher salary and additional perks.

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After allowing medical graduates from other states to join public health facilities, the State government is all set to tweak the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Rules, 2017 to permit direct recruitment of specialists with an enhanced pay package.

The move is expected to tackle the crisis arising out of acute shortage of specialist doctors in the State. More than 1,200 posts of specialists are lying vacant, severely impacting health services in remote areas. Of the sanctioned 2,708 posts of specialists, around 1,500 are in position.    

As per the existing rules and regulations, both fresh MBBS pass-outs and post graduate doctors, if recruited against base level posts, get the same salary and perks. Despite the specialisation of two years, there is no difference in salary and perks prescribed for PG doctors which is why many prefer not to join the state cadre.

A senior Health official said the State government is planning to recruit specialists at base level posts with higher salary and additional perks. “Normally, we get specialists after MBBS doctors pursue post graduation or get promotion. But when recruited at basic level, both get the same salary prescribed for base level posts,” he said.    

The Health and Family Welfare department has constituted a high level committee to examine the process of recruitment of specialists in other states and suggest modifications to be made in the cadre rules. They will also advise on the salary and other perks to be prescribed for the directly recruited specialists.

The Committee headed by Managing Director of National Health Mission comprises Special Secretary (medical services), Director of Medical Education and Training, Director of Health Services and Director of Public Health as members.

“Once the seven-member panel suggests the changes, the OMHS Rules, 2017 will be amended to induct specialists into the cadre. We hope the specialists will join the State cadre if given adequate compensation as compared to other states,” the official added. This move will need the State Cabinet’s nod.

In 2020, the State government had amended rules to lure doctors from other states. For the first time, it had allowed medical graduates from out side Odisha to join medical services in order to fill up the large-scale vacancies in the public health facilities here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OMHS Odisha Medical and Health Services specialist doctors
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp