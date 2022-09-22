Over 800 appointments in FARD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday gave appointment to 804 persons in Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department.Of the newly appointees, 146 are veterinary officers, 588 are live stock inspectors, 67 are junior fisheries technical assistants and three junior engineers.

Addressing the newly appointed officials from the State secretariat through virtual mode, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said fishery and animal husbandry are two essential branches of agriculture providing employment to a large section of the rural population of the State.

