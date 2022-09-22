Woman gives birth to quadruplets in VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In what can be termed as a rare happening, a woman from Sonepur gave birth to quadruplets at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, on Tuesday afternoon. While three newborns are female, one is male.

Sources said, 21-year-old Kuni Suna of Banjipali village in Sonepur district was admitted to VIMSAR on Monday after she experienced labour pain. She was taken for delivery on Tuesday. Kuni first gave birth to two baby girls. Subsequently, another baby girl was born at 2:02 pm and and a boy at 2.04 pm. While it was Kuni’s first pregnancy, she gave birth through normal delivery. The babies were underweight and have been shifted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for observation.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Lal Mohan Nayak said, birth of quadruplets is very rare. “However, this is not a first in Odisha. All the newborns are stable and under observation at the SNCU. The mother is also stable,” he said.

As per studies, while twins occur in about one in 250 pregnancies, triplets in about one in 10,000 pregnancies, quadruplets are as rare as about one in 7,00,000 pregnancies. In August last year a woman from Ganjam had given birth to quadruplets at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Prior to that, in October 2019 another women from Sonepur had given birth to quadruplets at the district headquarters hospital.



