Home States Odisha

Explosive dump of rebels unearthed in Odisha

The team came across the explosives during a search operation at Hanumal Sindhiput, Ondeipadar, Andrahal and Mudilipada in Koraput district.

Published: 23rd September 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Explosives recovered by security forces from a forest near Sidhiput village

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  In a major success for security forces, a team comprising personnel of SOG, DVF and BSF seized a huge cache of explosives suspected to be of naxals from a forest near Sidhiput village under Andrahal gram panchayat.  

The team came across the explosives during a search operation at Hanumal Sindhiput, Ondeipadar, Andrahal and Mudilipada in Koraput district. The site from where the explosives were recovered is near Aluri Sitaram Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. The explosives include 17 metre cordex wire, 31 gelatin sticks, 11 electric detonators, one bundle of electricity wire, two tiffin bombs, one pressure cooker bomb, one testing pin and Rs 70,000 in cash. 

Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli said after the surrender of 700 naxal sympathisers in Malkangiri district, teams of security forces have been conducting operations in villages which have yielded satisfactory results. The SP said anti-naxal operations will be further geared up in the bordering villages of the district. 
Recently, 700 villagers including 300 militia and 400 supporters of Maoists surrendered before the police in Malkangiri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
naxals Explosive dump Koraput Odisha
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp