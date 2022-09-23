Explosive dump of rebels unearthed in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a major success for security forces, a team comprising personnel of SOG, DVF and BSF seized a huge cache of explosives suspected to be of naxals from a forest near Sidhiput village under Andrahal gram panchayat.

The team came across the explosives during a search operation at Hanumal Sindhiput, Ondeipadar, Andrahal and Mudilipada in Koraput district. The site from where the explosives were recovered is near Aluri Sitaram Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. The explosives include 17 metre cordex wire, 31 gelatin sticks, 11 electric detonators, one bundle of electricity wire, two tiffin bombs, one pressure cooker bomb, one testing pin and Rs 70,000 in cash.

Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli said after the surrender of 700 naxal sympathisers in Malkangiri district, teams of security forces have been conducting operations in villages which have yielded satisfactory results. The SP said anti-naxal operations will be further geared up in the bordering villages of the district.

Recently, 700 villagers including 300 militia and 400 supporters of Maoists surrendered before the police in Malkangiri.

