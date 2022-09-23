Home States Odisha

Odisha couple swept away by flash flood, wife drowns

A woman was swept away by flash flood in the swollen Chakunda nullah near Narigocha village under Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam district on Wednesday night.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A woman was swept away by flash flood in the swollen Chakunda nullah near Narigocha village under Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam district on Wednesday night.

Body of the woman, identified as Monalisa Nayak (34) of Pingujhola village, was recovered from a farmland on Thursday. Sources said Monalisa and her husband Ranjit Nayak (40) left their village for Bhanjanagar on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening. They were stuck at Bhanjanagar due to heavy rains. After the downpour stopped, they decided to return home. 

On their way, they came across a culvert near Narigocha village which was submerged by the swollen Chakunda nullah. Sources said floodwater was flowing four feet above the culvert.

When Ranjit and his wife tried to cross the culvert, their motorcycle was caught in the strong currents. The couple and their bike were swept away. A local who witnessed the incident raised an alarm following which other villagers reached the spot and launched a search for the couple.

On being informed, fire service personnel of Bhanjanagar also arrived at the spot and joined the search operation. Around 500 metre away from the culvert, the search party heard someone screaming for help and found Ranjit clinging to a tree branch. He was rescued and rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital.

While Monalisa was untraceable, the fire service personnel and villagers had to stop the search due to darkness. After the floodwater receded on Thursday morning, villagers found the woman’s body in an agriculture field. The couple’s motorcycle was also found near a bush.

Monalisa’s body was sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flash flood Ganjam Odisha couple
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp