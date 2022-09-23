Take care of Western Odisha lest it will disintegrate, says Narasingha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: It is the sole responsibility of the State government to take care of Western Odisha and address the concerns of its people who, while feeling alienated, are demanding for a separate Koshal State, said Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra.

He said the Koshal movement is getting stronger due to the State government’s apathy towards people of western region. The region is not being allotted adequate units under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY) for the last two years. This apart, the region is also far behind coastal Odisha in education, healthcare, agriculture, irrigation and road connectivity, said the senior Congress leader.

While thousands of crores are being allotted for implementation of various projects in coastal Odisha, people in the western region have to stage demonstrations for even minor development works, Mishra said citing example of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir.

The legislator said the facility does not have adequate doctors. Similar is the plight of schools and colleges which are dealing with staff crunch. He said owing to shortage of funds, the Laxmi Jor project, being implemented in Balangir town, has come to a standstill.

In agriculture, the State government has been adopting a partial stance in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Bima Yojana. In order to implement the Lower Suktel project, the administration is using force to vacate land instead of convening RPDAC meeting, the leader alleged.

He also slammed the State government for encouraging officers who do not even invite elected representatives to inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies. “District officials organised functions and attended them on a day the Central government had declared nationwide mourning for Queen Elizabeth-II who passed away recently,” he said. The senior leader said if the government keeps ignoring the demands of people of the region, it will separate from the rest of Odisha.

BALANGIR: It is the sole responsibility of the State government to take care of Western Odisha and address the concerns of its people who, while feeling alienated, are demanding for a separate Koshal State, said Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra. He said the Koshal movement is getting stronger due to the State government’s apathy towards people of western region. The region is not being allotted adequate units under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY) for the last two years. This apart, the region is also far behind coastal Odisha in education, healthcare, agriculture, irrigation and road connectivity, said the senior Congress leader. While thousands of crores are being allotted for implementation of various projects in coastal Odisha, people in the western region have to stage demonstrations for even minor development works, Mishra said citing example of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir. The legislator said the facility does not have adequate doctors. Similar is the plight of schools and colleges which are dealing with staff crunch. He said owing to shortage of funds, the Laxmi Jor project, being implemented in Balangir town, has come to a standstill. In agriculture, the State government has been adopting a partial stance in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Bima Yojana. In order to implement the Lower Suktel project, the administration is using force to vacate land instead of convening RPDAC meeting, the leader alleged. He also slammed the State government for encouraging officers who do not even invite elected representatives to inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies. “District officials organised functions and attended them on a day the Central government had declared nationwide mourning for Queen Elizabeth-II who passed away recently,” he said. The senior leader said if the government keeps ignoring the demands of people of the region, it will separate from the rest of Odisha.