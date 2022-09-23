Three Odisha schools in top-10 of national ranking

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as three schools from the State have found place among top-10 schools in different categories of the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23. Bhubaneswar-based SAI International School has secured first rank at national-level in the EWISR in day-cum-boarding school category, while ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar has got rank 11 at national level in the same category. Both DAV Chandrasekarpur and Vikash Residential School, Bargarh have secured rank 15.

Similarly, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV), Hatiota in Ganjam has secured the fifth rank at the national level in State government day schools category. OAV at Patharchepa in Balangir district has secured All-India rank 10 in the government boarding school category.

DPS Kalinga, which has secured 106 rank at national level in co-ed day schools category has topped the State. While DAV Public School, Unit VIII and DAV Public School, Pokhariput have stood second and third in the State with All-India rank 111 and 167 respectively.

The schools were ranked on 14 different parameters of education excellence including academic reputation, competence of faculty, individual attention to students, leadership and management quality, curriculum and pedagogy.

