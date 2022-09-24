Home States Odisha

44 POCSO courts, 21 FTSCs fully functional in Odisha

Accordingly, 24 ePOCSO courts and 21 FTSCs have been established. On the basis of a SOP, 21 retired judicial officers have been appointed as Ad-hoc Addl.

Published: 24th September 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha HC

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Inadvertently a news item was published on September 21 edition of The New Indian Express under the heading ‘Rijiju urges Chief Justice of Orissa HC to expedite fast track courts’ wherein it has been stated that not a single ePOCSO court is fully functional in the State. 

In fact, the High Court of Orissa in order to ensure fast tracking of trial of cases under POCSO Act and rape cases, had moved the State government to establish 24 ePOCSO (exclusive POCSO) courts and simultaneously the State government was also moved for establishment of 21 Fast Track Special Courts as per the FTSC Scheme of the Central Government. 

Accordingly, 24 ePOCSO courts and 21 FTSCs have been established. On the basis of a SOP, 21 retired judicial officers have been appointed as Ad-hoc Addl. District & Sessions Judges in the Fast Track Special Courts and all the 21 FTSCs have been made functional in the State.

In total, 44 POCSO courts for trial of such cases have already been established and are functional, out of which 23 courts are regular ePOCSO courts and 21 are FTSCs.  The High Court of Orissa also monitors the progress of these cases and fast-tracking of trial of these cases have also been closely supervised 
More significantly, as on August 31, 2022, 565 POCSO cases and 140 rape cases have been disposed of within a year from the date of taking cognizance and 284 POCSO cases and 49 rape cases have been disposed of within six months from the date of cognizance.

So far as the disposal of the cases in the High Court of Orissa is concerned, during this year till September 21, 2022, 98,157 cases have been disposed of as against 74,885 instituted which indicate that around 24,000 more cases have been disposed of as compared to institution. 

It is worthwhile to mention that the present sanction strength and working strength of judges in the High Court is 33 and 23 respectively. Even as there is vacancy of 10 judges, the High Court of Orissa under the leadership of the Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar has made a new benchmark in disposal of cases, far more than the cases instituted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha ePOCSO court POCSO Act Rijiju
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp