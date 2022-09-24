Home States Odisha

Mahanadi riverfront plan hits NGT wall, no construction allowed

It further stated that area where forest is to be developed may be handed over to the Forest department after demarcation.

Published: 24th September 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State government’s Mahanadi riverfront development plan received a decisive blow with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) refusing to accept the proposal for constructions on the 426 acre reclaimed land as it is established to be part of a flood plain zone.A five-member bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “There is clear anticipated danger of flooding. We are guided by ‘precautionary principle’ under section 20 of the NGT Act.”  

The 426 acre of river bed was reclaimed by dumping sand dredged from the reservoir area of Jobra barrage over a stretch of five km in length and width 0.5 km to 1.2 km upstream up to a height of 6 feet. The bench said, “While 2/3rd of reclaimed land be developed as a dense forest, the remaining 1/3rd may be developed as parks/playgrounds without any permanent or temporary constructions but without allowing any commercial activities. It is made clear that no concretisation of any sort will be allowed on the entire 426 acre of land. While allowing Baliyatra on 34 acre of land, all due precautions for maintaining sanitation and hygiene shall be observed.”

It further stated that area where forest is to be developed may be handed over to the Forest department after demarcation. “Rest of the area be maintained by concerned local body/Flood and Irrigation department, as may be decided by the Odisha government,” the green panel ordered while ruling out restoration of the reclaimed river bed on grounds of viability.

Acting on two petitions, the Tribunal had appointed a committee to assess the ecological impact and combined hazard vulnerability of the reclaimed river bed. The tribunal observed, “We further agree with the  recommendations of the committee that while Baliyatra ground (34 acre) may be retained, though in floodplain zone, there should be no expansion and concretisation or compacting of the said ground.

Green restrictions

 The NGT anticipated danger of flooding in Mahanadi river due to construction activities
 The panel has directed to develop 2/3rd of reclaimed land as dense forest
 It also made clear that no concretisation of any sort will be allowed on the entire 426 acre of land

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Mahanadi riverfront Odisha
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp