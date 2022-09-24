Home States Odisha

Naveen declares property worth Rs 64.97 crore, slight dip from last year

The CM, richest among his Cabinet colleagues had declared property of Rs 64.98 crore in 2011

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assets have dipped by Rs 1 lakh in the last one year from Rs 64.98 crore in 2021 to Rs 64.97 crore this year. The property statements of the Chief Minister and other ministers were made public on Friday. The Chief Minister though remains the richest among his Cabinet colleagues. 

The property statement of the Chief Minister and ministers were last made public on January 11, 2021. Last time, the Chief Minister had declared property of Rs 64.98 crore. Naveen’s immovable assets by December 31, 2021 include two-third share in Naveen Nivas worth Rs 9,52,46,190 (approximately) and 50 per cent share in the property property situated at 3, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Lutyen’s Delhi worth Rs 43,36,18,000 (approximately). He inherited both these properties from his mother Gyan Patnaik.

Besides, the Chief Minister owns movable property of Rs 12,09,25,030.80. This includes deposits of Rs 72.08 lakh in the Bank of India, Janpath, New Delhi, Rs 1,893.22 in State Bank of India account, Parliament House, New Delhi and Rs 7,074 in State Bank of India account at Hinjlicut in Ganjam district. The SBI account at Hinjlicut is a joint account opened for the purpose of general elections.

The Chief Minister also has a State Bank of India account at Hinjicut, college campus branch which was opened for the purpose of 2019 elections with a deposit of Rs 14,688. Besides, his State Bank of India account at Padampur branch in Bargarh district opened for the purpose of 2019 elections has a deposit of Rs 39,028.40 .

He has a post office saving accounts at Lodhi Road, New Delhi with a deposit of  Rs 5,033. He has a fixed deposit of Rs 1,11,26,379 in Bank of India, RBI bonds worth Rs 9 crore and Post Office term deposit of Rs 1 crore. This apart, the Chief Minister owns gold ornaments worth Rs 3.45 lakh and an old Ambassador car worth Rs 6,434 at current value.

