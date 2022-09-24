Ninth convocation ceremony of Sri Sri University held

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 9th convocation ceremony of Sri Sri University was held on Friday. Speaking on the the occasion virtually, founder and lifetime president of the university Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said innovation and sustainability, which have always been the major thrust of the university, have inspired students to make the planet a better place to live in.

While Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari attended the function as chief guest, President Bronx Community College, City University, New York Dr Thomas A Isekenegbe was the special guest.A total of 556 students including 550 postgraduate and undergraduate along with six PhD scholars passed out of the university this year. As many as 22 students were awarded gold medals for their outstanding academic achievements across different programmes and specialisations.

CUTTACK: The 9th convocation ceremony of Sri Sri University was held on Friday. Speaking on the the occasion virtually, founder and lifetime president of the university Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said innovation and sustainability, which have always been the major thrust of the university, have inspired students to make the planet a better place to live in. While Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari attended the function as chief guest, President Bronx Community College, City University, New York Dr Thomas A Isekenegbe was the special guest.A total of 556 students including 550 postgraduate and undergraduate along with six PhD scholars passed out of the university this year. As many as 22 students were awarded gold medals for their outstanding academic achievements across different programmes and specialisations.