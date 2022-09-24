Odisha Health Minister Naba Das owns three weapons, wife 65 vehicles worth Rs 15 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One of the richest in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das has declared movable and immovable property worth Rs 34 crore including those in the name of his spouse.

The highlight of Das’ property statement is that his wife owns 65 vehicles worth Rs 15 crore up to December 31, 2021 including a Mercedes Benz whose present value is Rs 1.14 crore. Das owned 80 vehicles as per his last property statement.

The assets declared by the Minister include three firearms, a revolver valued at Rs 55,000, a rifle worth Rs 1,25,000 and a double barrel gun worth Rs 17,500. He has deposits of over Rs 45.12 lakh in different banks at Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda. The Minister has invested over Rs 77.43 lakh in fixed deposits. His wife also has deposits in different banks, mostly in Sambalpur, amounting to over Rs 1.13 crore and fixed deposits of more than Rs 2.24 crore.

She also owns immovable property in the form of shares and insurance policies. While the Minister also owns agricultural land with an estimated value of over Rs 1.09 crore, his wife has land worth around Rs 99 lakh. Das owns non-agricultural land valued at over Rs 83 lakh.

The Minister’s immovable property include residential buildings at different places including New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Rairakhol and Jharsuguda, with an approximate total value of Rs 2,28,15,000, while his wife owns commercial properties with the current value of around Rs 2,40,00,000. Das also owns 60 gram gold valued at Rs 1,98,450 while his wife possesses 330 gram gold worth Rs 10,91,475 apart from some silver.

Cars, guns and money

Naba Das’ wife owns 65 vehicles including a Mercedes Benz whose present value is Rs 1.14 crore

The Minister owns a revolver, a rifle and a double-barrel gun

He has deposits of Rs 45.12 lakh in banks at Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda

The Minister has immovable property worth over Rs 2 crore

