Stir by Odisha students demanding teachers

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Students of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV) Ganjapara in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block walked for four kilometres and sat on a strike in front of block education office protesting absence of chemistry, hindi, arts, sanskrit and music teachers in the school.

The students alleged that shortage of teachers has affected their learning. Though they have been complaining about it, the officials concerned are not paying any heed. “Our exam is scheduled after a few months, but the school does not have teachers to complete curriculum. We will not stop the protest till vacant teaching posts are filled,” they said.

School management committee president Susen Dhali and block education officer Iswar Majhi discussed the issue with district education officer (DEO) Pradeep Nag. The DEO assured the students to fill up the vacant posts within 10 days.

