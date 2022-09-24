Home States Odisha

Stir by Odisha students demanding teachers

Though they have been complaining about it, the officials concerned are not paying any heed.

Published: 24th September 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Students of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV) Ganjapara in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block walked for four kilometres and sat on a strike in front of block education office protesting absence of chemistry, hindi, arts, sanskrit and music teachers in the school.

The students alleged that shortage of teachers has affected their learning. Though they have been complaining about it, the officials concerned are not paying any heed. “Our exam is scheduled after a few months, but  the school does not have teachers to complete curriculum. We will not stop the protest till vacant teaching posts are filled,” they said.

School management committee president Susen Dhali and block education officer Iswar Majhi discussed the issue with  district education officer (DEO) Pradeep Nag. The DEO assured the students to fill up the vacant posts within 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya strike teachers
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp