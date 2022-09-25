Home States Odisha

Do not panic, collector urges Kotia villagers

Reportedly, the tiger has since the last one week been roaming in the vicinity of Kotia villages.

A tiger. (Photo | CS Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Korapur Collector  Abdaal M Akhtar on Saturday appealed the people of Kotia not to panic over the alleged presence of a tiger in bordering Andhra Pradesh forest. Taking to his Twitter handle, Akhtar informed that there were reports of a tiger entering Kotia and Kaspavalasa. He also informed that steps were being taken by the forest staff of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to create awareness among the locals.

Reportedly, the tiger has since the last one week been roaming in the vicinity of Kotia villages. After news of cattle being killed by the big cat spread, locals have been in a state of panic and are hesitating to venture outdoors after sunset. However Akhtar assured there is no cause of concern. 

