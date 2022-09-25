Home States Odisha

Govt to spruce up logistics infra in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara

The road transport cost is more than two times of the national average on the highway due to traffic congestion.

Published: 25th September 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Warehousing, Logistics

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With at least two mega steel plants coming up in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, the State government has decided to improve logistics infrastructure in the region keeping in mind the expected load in the next 30 years.

Odisha government has given the go-ahead to JSW Utkal Steel Ltd (JUSL) to set up a 13.2 MTPA integrated steel project near Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of Rs 65,000 crore and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India to set up a 24 MTPA integrated steel plant in Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district at an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore.Idco has been entrusted with the task to prepare a framework by involving private players, industries and other relevant stakeholders to take up the logistical infrastructure projects on a mission mode.

As per a recent study by the Industries department, the total freight traffic in the region has been estimated to be around 143 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of which bulk freight traffic constituted around 93 per cent (pc) during 2021-2022. Kujang and Ersama blocks generated around 96 pc of the cargo in the region.
The freight load is expected to reach in the range of 269 MTPA by 2030 pertaining to expansion plans of multiple industries. Moreover, the freight demand is projected to cross 550 MTPA by 2050.

Some of the key logistical issues the region has been facing are heavy congestion and high waiting time on NH 5A due to lack of dedicated access to industries and lack of multi-modal facilities in the area. Sources said the absence of dedicated truck parking space on NH 5A leads to roadside parking and heavy congestion affecting movement of cargo. The road transport cost is more than two times of the national average on the highway due to traffic congestion.

While Idco will take up common infrastructure such as workers hostel, warehousing complex and truck parking facility, the Commerce and Transport department has been asked to notify the Odisha Maritime Board, which has been constituted for administration, control and management of non-major ports and non-nationalised waterways in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
logistics infrastructure Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur JSW Utkal Steel
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp