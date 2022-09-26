Chronic kidney disease fear grips politicians

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

Death of BJP deputy leader in Odisha Assembly Bishnu Charan Sethi due to kidney-related ailments has turned the spotlight on health of politicians in the State. As a number of lawmakers are also suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), a fear has gripped the power corridors. An unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle is attributed to be the main reason behind kidney degeneration. Many politicians are blaming politics for a completely unhealthy lifestyle leading to diabetes, hypertension that in turn contribute to an increased risk of developing kidney disease.

“Politics is a stressful profession. Long working hours, travel and uncertainty about meals along with high stress levels invite various diseases,” a lawmaker rued. Some of the younger members of the Assembly have now undertaken special efforts to stay fit and shed weight. They say whether young or old, everyone should take up a weight reduction initiative and sweat it out to stay healthy. Politics can wait but not health.



Death of BJP deputy leader in Odisha Assembly Bishnu Charan Sethi due to kidney-related ailments has turned the spotlight on health of politicians in the State. As a number of lawmakers are also suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), a fear has gripped the power corridors. An unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle is attributed to be the main reason behind kidney degeneration. Many politicians are blaming politics for a completely unhealthy lifestyle leading to diabetes, hypertension that in turn contribute to an increased risk of developing kidney disease. “Politics is a stressful profession. Long working hours, travel and uncertainty about meals along with high stress levels invite various diseases,” a lawmaker rued. Some of the younger members of the Assembly have now undertaken special efforts to stay fit and shed weight. They say whether young or old, everyone should take up a weight reduction initiative and sweat it out to stay healthy. Politics can wait but not health.