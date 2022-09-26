Home States Odisha

Odisha: NHAI, contractor, supplier have joint liability in road construction, says NGT

NGT has directed the Pollution Control Board to ascertain veracity of allegations regarding use of illegally mined minor minerals in construction of the Bhadrak-Balasore stretch.

Published: 26th September 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to ascertain veracity of allegations regarding use of illegally mined minor minerals in construction of the Bhadrak-Balasore stretch of NH-16 widening project of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The construction of the road was undertaken with use of an estimated 10,50,000 cubic metre of soil/earth/morrum, 44,523 cubic metre of sand, 10,95,000 cubic metre of stone aggregates and 1,73,142 cubic metre of stone crusher dust without consent/environmental clearance (EC). NGT’s East Zone bench also asked the SPCB to determine the environmental compensation if any violations are found and file an action taken report within three months with the Registrar.

Alay Samantaray, a social worker filed the petition alleging illegal mining of the minor minerals. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on the petitioner’s behalf. It was argued on behalf of NHAI that having been awarded the contract, it is the contractor who is liable for compliance. The contractors took stand that they procure material for executing the contract and have no accountability for violations by suppliers as they are not by themselves undertaking any mining. The suppliers also sought exemption from requirements of obtaining consents/EC for mining on the ground that road construction projects fall under such exemption. 

However, a five-member bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel ruled that exemption from environmental clearance for road construction projects does not extend to the mining of different minor minerals used in them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Odisha State Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp