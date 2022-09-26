Home States Odisha

Odisha: Woman arrested for torturing husband and parents-in-law

The accused was identified as Saraswati Patra of Somnath Nagar. She was arrested on the charge of assaulting her husband S Anand Patra after he stopped her from torturing his parents.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Bada Bazar police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly torturing her husband and his elderly parents. The accused was identified as Saraswati Patra (45) of Somnath Nagar. She was arrested on the charge of assaulting her husband S Anand Patra (50) after he stopped her from torturing his parents.

Bada Bazar IIC Prasant Bhupati said Anand and Saraswati got married in 2000 and are blessed with a son and a daughter. Anand hailed from Somnath Nagar and was residing at G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district where he owns a shop. Anand and his family including his elderly parents were living happily.

But in 2019, dispute arose between the couple when Saraswati demanded to stay separately from her in-laws. When Anand did not pay any heed to her demand, Saraswati allegedly started to torture her parents-in-law. When Anand resisted the torture on his parents, the woman thrashed him.

As the torture continued, Anand along with his family and parents returned to Somnath Nagar last year. But the attitude of Saraswati did not change. She regularly thrashed Anand for not living separately with her. Saraswati also took away all gold ornaments in the house, the IIC informed.

Two days back, when Anand requested her to stop torturing his parents, the woman brutally assaulted him with a baton. Anand sustained injuries in the assault and had to be treated by doctors. Finding no other way to stop the torture on himself and his parents, Anand lodged a complaint with police.

Police registered a case and during investigation, seized the baton used in assaulting Anand from his house. On the day, police arrested Saraswati and produced her in court. The accused was remanded in judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected.
 

