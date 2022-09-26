Home States Odisha

Old Brahmani bridge closed for 2 months

After closure of the old bridge, vehicular traffic has been diverted through the new Brahmani bridge.

The old Brahmani bridge at Rourkela closed for two months for repair work | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Even as the upgradation of NH-143 continues at a snail’s pace much to the suffering of commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday closed the old and dilapidated Brahmani bridge for necessary repairs for two months.  

NHAI sources said repair of the old bridge would take a minimum of 45 days. It has sought another 15 days to repair the highly-damaged road stretches from TCI Chowk and Hockey Chowk to the bridge. After closure of the old bridge, vehicular traffic has been diverted through the new Brahmani bridge.

After repair, the old bridge and connecting damaged roads would be handed over to the State government. 
Local resident Kameswar Chaudhary said, “Unaware of the abrupt closure of the old Brahmani bridge, commuters faced a lot of inconvenience as they reached their destinations 30-40 minutes late through the new bridge. 

While people continue to face difficulties due to the slow pace of NH-143 upgradation, commuters are getting caught in frequent traffic snarls by using the new bridge.” Chaudhary said near the TCI Chowk, a stretch of 200 metre on the highway has not been constructed and the passageway has narrowed due to the under-construction two-lane road over bridge (ROB).

A few hundred metres away towards Vedvyas, a major bridge is under-construction. “The four-lane highway between Hockey Chowk and Panposh Chowk is also in a pathetic condition.  Now, a two-lane portion of the highway is closed for two months which will further add to the woes of commuters,” he added. A three-lane portion of the new Brahmani bridge was opened in July. Subsequently, another three-lane part of the bridge was partially opened.  

Meanwhile, the target for completion of the ROB at TCI Chowk has been pushed to November subject to necessary clearance from the South Eastern Railway. The NH-143 upgradation work started three years late and has seen completion target extensions from March 2021 to June 2022.

