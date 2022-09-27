BJD plans massive show of strength during Nadda’s visit to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD is planning a massive show of strength on September 29, by organising meeting of representatives of its frontal organisations from across the State here, on the day when national president of the BJP JP Nadda will visit Odisha and address party workers’ meeting in the Capital City.

Sources said a final decision about the proposed programme will be taken after a meeting of senior leaders of the party here on Tuesday. The meeting of the representatives of the frontal organisation will be held for two to three days. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also likely to address the meeting on the first day.

The BJD is also going to revive its yearly Jana Sampark Yatra from October 2 this year in a full-fledged manner. The yatra was being held during the last two years in a very truncated manner with Covid restrictions. The month-long yatra will be organised at the Assembly constituency, urban, panchayat and ward levels in the entire State.

The revival of the yatra has been announced at a time when the Congress is planning a three-month long Bharat Jodo Yatra in Odisha from October 31, to be attended by senior party leaders from across the country.

In a letter to all senior leaders, observers, senior and block functionaries, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on the closing day on November 2, all elected representatives, functionaries and office-bearers will have to take pledge to rededicate themselves for the betterment and development of the State and its people.

The CM said that during the yatra, Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Jayanti and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti on October 2, 9 and 11 will be celebrated by party leaders and workers at their respective level. Party workers will try to reach every family during the padayatra to make aware about the welfare measures launched by the State government for the benefit of different sections of people, he added.

