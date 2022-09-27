Home States Odisha

Demolition of Odisha's Sambalpur Road railway station begins amid local protest

Residents oppose move, block Ainthapali-Laxmi Talkies Chowk road

Published: 27th September 2022

The scene at Sambalpur Road railway station after the demolition drive | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Amid protests by locals, the authorities on Monday started the demolition of the century-old Sambalpur Road railway station to pave way for track doubling work between Sambalpur and Angul.
In a last-ditch effort to save the railway station, locals blocked the Ainthapali-Laxmi Talkies Chowk road at Budharaja protesting the demolition drive. However, the agitation was called off after the intervention of police.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pradeep Sahu said the agitators staged road blockade for around an hour. “They were demanding to stop demolition of the railway station. We held discussion with them following which they called off their agitation,” he added. 

In the past, residents of Sambalpur city had staged protest on several occasions opposing the decision to permanently close the railway station.  Railway officials said the track doubling work between Angul and Sambalpur is currently underway.

A major portion of the work has already been completed. However, work between Sambalpur city and Sambalpur railways stations is getting delayed as no vacant land is available at Sambalpur Road station for double track alignment and retention of existing passenger platforms. “As the track doubling project is being delayed, a decision was taken to permanently close the Sambalpur Road railway station,” they said.

Sambalpur got railway connectivity in 1893. The first train started running between Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on February 1 the same year. Though Sambalpur railway station was established at Khetrajpur, the train used to stop at another place to carry mails. Taking advantage of the halt, people used to board the train at the place. Considering the convenience of locals, the Sambalpur Road railway station was established there in 1895. 
 

