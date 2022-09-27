Jeypore king’s statue on VD college campus to be replaced

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The newly-installed statue of Jeypore king Vikram Deb Verma on the campus of VD College will be replaced with a new one soon, informed Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Monday.

“Respecting the sentiments of local residents, I have decided to change the statue with a new one. The new statue will be built from MLALAD funds,” said the legislator. The new statue will be constructed according to the portraits of the king available at Jeypore palace and libraries.

The life-size statue of the king was installed on the college campus on the eve of its platinum jubilee celebration three days back. However, it was noticed that the statue had little resemblance with the previously installed one which was sculpted by famous artist Simadri Moharana.

The mismatch of the statue with the old one had led to discontentment among the locals. Many researchers of Vikram Deb had raised the issue and demanded re-installation of the previous statue which was supposedly in a good condition.

