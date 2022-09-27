Home States Odisha

Replica of London Museum at Baripada

The architectural marvel of Natural History Museum in London will be replicated in Baripada town this year. 

Published: 27th September 2022 06:16 AM

The under-construction pandal of Tulasi Chaura Durga Puja committee | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The architectural marvel of Natural History Museum in London will be replicated in Baripada town this year. The Tulasi Chaura Durga Puja committee will replicate the museum at its pandal spread over 25,000 sq feet. Around 60 per cent work on the 200 feet high pandal has already been completed. Around 20 workers are engaged in erecting the pandal. 

The committee’s cashier Laxminarayan Das said this year, around Rs 40 lakh is being spent on the festival of which Rs 25 lakh has been set aside for the pandal, Rs 7 lakh for lighting arrangements and other decorations and Rs 3 lakh for prasad and immersion ceremony. “We expect 15-20 lakh devotees to visit the pandal this year,” he said. 

The committee, which could not celebrate Durga Puja for the last two years due to the pandemic, has over 1,300 members. The expenses for the festival are met through donations from volunteers. The committee has been celebrating Durga Puja for the last 38 years. 

For the first time in the district, the committee will organise ‘Mayurbhanj idol’ during the festival. The auditions for the event will be held on September 29 and 30 and the final round on October 9. Over 150 shops will be set up around the pandal. This apart, eight CCTV cameras and other safety equipment will be installed as per the guidelines of the district administration.

