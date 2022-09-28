Bar association chief found hanging, Rourkela in shock

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A pal of gloom descended over the city after the news of president of Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) Ramesh Chandra Bal’s death came to the fore on Tuesday. According to police sources, Bal was found hanging in his house at Haryana Bhawan lane within Plant Site police limits in the wee hours of the day. “Bal was found hanging at around 3.30 am by his wife,” said Additional superintendent of police (ASP) BK Bhoi.

A suicide note addressed to the IIC was also found near the body in which the deceased allegedly stated that his decision to end life was due to family issues. He also mentioned that he lost property worth `3 crore and was not keeping well. However, he held no one responsible for his death.

Bal also served as chairman of the erstwhile Rourkela Municipality. RBA general secretary Akshay Sahu informed that Bal’s mortal remains were taken to the Rourkela court complex where lawyers paid their tributes. “His body is preserved at Rourkela Government Hospital and would be cremated on Wednesday,” he said adding that the RBA demands a thorough probe into the matter.

Leaders including Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and Odisha unit BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati among others paid their last respects to Bal who was associated with multiple voluntary outfits.

