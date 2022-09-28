Home States Odisha

Odisha: Puja organisers feel price rise pinch, artisans back in business

Price hike and inflation has made Durga Puja a costly affair for festival organisers of the district this year. 

Artisans making the backdrop of a pandal in Kendrapara town | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Price hike and inflation has made Durga Puja a costly affair for festival organisers of the district this year. Skyrocketing prices of bamboo, lighting items, chandeliers and decorative clothes have badly hit the Puja organisers who are finding it difficult to celebrate the festival in the usual grand manner.

A decorator of Kendrapara Chandan Behera said the pandal makers are faced with acute shortage of bamboo. “The price of a five-metre-long bamboo has gone up from Rs 100 to Rs 200. Due to the increase in bamboo price, many pandal decorators are charging more this year,” he said.

Similarly, Puja committee member of Pattamundai Manoj Sahoo said, “The pandal lighting cost is also very high this year. Some lighting decorators are charging Rs 3-Rs 5 lakh for each pandal. Due to such exorbitant prices, many Puja committee members are unwilling to go for big and attractive pandals,” he said. 

On the other hand, the festive season has brought cheer for artisans who are hoping to make make the most of the opportunity after a gap of two years. Adhir Maharana, a costume maker of Kamarakhani on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, said Durga Puja is the best time for artisans to earn money. 

“We use zari thread and glitter to make the backdrop of pandals more attractive. Artisans also use ‘sola’ (thermocol) for making the headgear of idols and flowers with which the pandals are decorated. We are working for 10 hours a day to meet the demand of organisers,” he said. 

Prabhupada Jena of Ichapur village said the Covid-19 pandemic upended the livelihood of artisans for the last two years. But now, almost all the artisans are back at work as they have received huge orders from Puja committees to decorate the deities and pandals,  he added.

