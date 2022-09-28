Home States Odisha

Odisha: Sambalpur outer ring road work to begin in March

Work on the much-awaited outer ring road, meant to address the traffic problem of Sambalpur city, is likely to begin by March next year.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Work on the much-awaited outer ring road, meant to address the traffic problem of Sambalpur city, is likely to begin by March next year. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Sambalpur, which will execute the work, has started the preliminary process for land acquisition.

Project director, NHAI K Nageswara Rao said the land acquisition process is underway and a 3A notification has already been served to owners of private land. “We have also invited objections from them to complete the 3B notification requirements. A joint survey will be conducted for the project before the publication of final notification regarding land acquisition. However, it has been delayed due to standing paddy crops on the identified land,” he said.  

Tender for construction of the outer ring road  will be floated after the joint survey. The draft DPR of the project has already been prepared. The length of the proposed outer ring road, which will be constructed under the Central government’s ‘Bharatmala’ programme is 37.82 km. Official sources informed that, a total of 290 hectare land will be required for the project including 170 hectare private land and 120 hectare government land. The tender will most likely be floated by the end of October.

As per the proposal, the outer ring road will originate from  National Highway-53 at Goshala and connect the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway at Ranikhinda in Sason on the outskirts of Sambalpur city. 
It will pass through Chiplima, Gunderpur, Maneswar, Jayantpur, Sindurpankh and Tabla. The road will meet NH-53, Biju Expressway and NH-55 (Cuttack-Sambalpur road) at different places.  Once the outer ring road is constructed, heavy vehicles plying on NH-53, NH-55 and Biju Expressway will not have to enter Sambalpur city. 
 

