Home States Odisha

Short-range missile hits target

VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully validated during the tests. 

Published: 28th September 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile being flight tested by DRDO

The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile being flight tested by DRDO (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to add more firepower to the armed forces, India on Tuesday conducted the maiden test of very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) from a ground-based portable launcher off the Odisha coast.  

Defence sources said twin tests of the man-portable air defence system (MANPAD) were also conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) validating the technologies incorporated in the new missile. Indigenously designed and developed by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with DRDO’s other laboratories and Indian industry partners, the missile can destroy targets at a range of around 6 km. VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including a miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully validated during the tests. 

“The missile is meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed for use against visible targets such as tactical aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicle and cruise missile head-on or receding amidst natural clutter and countermeasures, said a defence official associated with the mission.

The fully digital and heat-seeking missile can meet the requirements of all three wings of the armed forces. It comes with a lightweight man-portable launcher and boasts a highly proven success rate. Secretary of Defence DR&D and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the VSHORADS missile team for the excellent success. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners. He said this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VSHORADS air defence Research Centre Imarat
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp