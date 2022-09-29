Home States Odisha

Dengue rears its head again in Odisha's Ganjam

Dengue has once again reared its ugly head in Ganjam’s Patrapur block. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Dengue has once again reared its ugly head in Ganjam’s Patrapur block.  The vector-borne disease allegedly claimed the life of one V Swati of Patrapur village besides affecting seven others. A youth also died of the disease in Balarampur village. As many as 40 people have been affected in the village. The affected persons are being treated at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and City hospital. 

Programme officer, vector-borne diseases Dr Santosh Padhi said a team of health officials visited Patrapur on Wednesday and collected samples of 10 persons with dengue symptoms. Assuring that the situation is not alarming, Padhi attributed the spread of the disease to poor sanitation. The health team found stagnant water and accumulation of waste in front of most of the houses. Health personnel released ‘gambusia’ fish into the drains to kill the larvae of mosquitoes. 

