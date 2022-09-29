Jindal Steel Odisha expansion gets public consent

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The public hearing for the expansion of Jindal Steel Odisha Limited (JSOL) was held successfully without any opposition from locals on Wednesday. A wholly-owned subsidiary of JSPL, JSOL plant currently has a capacity of six million tone per annum (MTPA). It plans to expand the capacity to 25.2 MTPA in next five years. The hearing was necessary to get people’s consent for obtaining environmental clearance for the mega steel project.

The meet was held at Sabhaghara under the chairmanship of Angul ADM Rajanikanta Swain. Around 30 representatives of around 15 villages participated. Most of the representatives emphasised on provision of employment, protection of the environment and more CSR activities in the area.

They also demanded a super speciality hospital, technical university and more compensation to the project-affected people. The representatives suggested certain measures to curb pollution. JSOL officials assured to construct a multi-specialty hospital in the area soon. A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the government.

Regional officer of State Pollution Control Board Anup Mallik said the public hearing was held peacefully and there was no opposition from the locals. Those who spoke at the meet were in favour of the steel project. Sources said the expansion plans entail an investment of around `1.19 lakh crore and provide direct employment to around 9,400 people. JSOL will also plant 7.7 lakh saplings in the vicinity of the plant. Among others, executive director of JSOL Hridayeswar Jha was present.



