Odisha: Ammonia gas leak at prawn plant, 28 workers fall ill

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least 28 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a prawn processing plant at Gadabhanga village within Khantapada police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday. Most of the workers were women. Sources said the gas started leaking from the plant at around 4.30 pm and spread to the entire unit.

The workers after inhaling the gas complained of respiratory problems. The workers were admitted to Khantapada community health centre. Nine of them including five women were later shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Chief district medical officer Dr Dulal Sen Jagatdeo said the critical persons were admitted to the casualty wing of the medical college. Four of them were discharged after their health improved. Five others will be discharged after 24 hours. On being informed, Khantapada police reached the prawn processing unit for investigation.

