Home States Odisha

Odisha: Ammonia gas leak at prawn plant, 28 workers fall ill

At least 28 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a prawn processing plant at Gadabhanga village within Khantapada police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

sick woman covid patient woman disease sick woman

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least 28 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a prawn processing plant at Gadabhanga village within Khantapada police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday. Most of the workers were women. Sources said the gas started leaking from the plant at around 4.30 pm and spread to the entire unit. 

The workers after inhaling the gas complained of respiratory problems. The workers were admitted to Khantapada community health centre. Nine of them including five women were later shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. 

Chief district medical officer Dr Dulal Sen Jagatdeo said the critical persons were admitted to the casualty wing of the medical college.  Four of them were discharged after their health improved. Five others will be discharged after 24 hours. On being informed, Khantapada police reached the prawn processing unit for investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ammonia leak
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp